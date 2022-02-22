Amgen issues inaugural $750M green bond
Feb. 22, 2022 4:05 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued its inaugural $750M green bond, with a 3% semi-annual coupon and maturing in 2029, to advance the environmental goals that are part of AMGN's ESG framework.
- The green bond is part of a $4B underwritten public offering of senior notes that were issued on Feb. 22 and use of proceeds from the green bond is aligned with AMGN's Green Financing Framework.
- AMGN intends to allocate an amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the green financing, in whole or in part, to one or more new or existing eligible projects in the following categories: green buildings, eco-efficient operations and processes, eco-efficient products, renewable energy and clean transportation.