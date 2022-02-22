Agilent Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.67B beats by $10M

Feb. 22, 2022 4:06 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Agilent Technologies press release (NYSE:A): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.67B (+7.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion vs. $6.73B consensus, representing reported growth of 5.6% to 6.5%, and core(1) growth of 7.0% to 8.0%. Fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP(3) EPS is increased to an estimated range of $4.80 to $4.90 per share vs. $4.84 consensus.
  • Second-quarter revenue expected to be in the range of $1.595 billion to $1.625 billion vs. $1.62B consensus, with non-GAAP(3) EPS of $1.10 to $1.12 vs. $1.12 consensus.
