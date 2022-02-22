Texas Roadhouse GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.08, revenue of $895.59M beats by $3.06M

Feb. 22, 2022 4:06 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Texas Roadhouse press release (NASDAQ:TXRH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $895.59M (+40.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.06M.
  • Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased 33.1% and 21.2% compared to 2020 and 2019.
  • Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 34.8% and 18.8% compared to 2020 and 2019.
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $121,976 of which 14.4% were to-go sale.
  • Restaurant margin was 15.8%, benefited by an increase in comparable restaurant sales partially offset by commodity inflation of 17.6% primarily due to higher beef costs.
  • The company expects commodity cost inflation of approximately 17% in the first half of 2022 and 12% to 14% for the year; and Wage and other labor inflation of approximately 7% in 202.
