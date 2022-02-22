BP starts up Herschel expansion project in Gulf of Mexico

Feb. 22, 2022

BP (BP -2.2%) said it completed the start-up of its Herschel expansion project in the Gulf of Mexico, providing infrastructure for future well tie-in opportunities and advancing its goal to raise production from the area to 400K boe/day by the mid-2020s.

BP said phase 1 of the Herschel project includes development of a new subsea production system and the first of as many as to three wells tied to the Na Kika platform; at its peak, the initial well - drilled to a depth of ~19K ft. - is expected to increase platform annual gross production by 10.6K boe/day.

Herschel is the first of four major projects BP has scheduled for global delivery this year; BP is operator of Herschel, and owns a 50-50 share of the projects with Shell (SHEL -1.1%).

BP has "revaluation potential" as petroleum prices advance on $100/bbl, The Asian Investor writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

