Palo Alto Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $1.74 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.32B beats by $40M

Feb. 22, 2022 4:09 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Palo Alto Networks press release (NASDAQ:PANW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.74 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.32B (+29.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Billings grew 32% Y/Y to $1.6B
  • Shares +1.2%.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total billings to be in the range of $6.80 billion to $6.85 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 25% and 26%.
  • Total revenue in the range of $5.425 billion to $5.475 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% and 29%, vs. consensus of $5.39B
  • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $7.23 to $7.30, using 106 million to 108 million shares.
  • Adjusted free cash flow margin in the range of 32% to 33%.
