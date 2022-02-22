Virgin Galactic GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.04, revenue of $0.14M misses by $0.3M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:09 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Virgin Galactic press release (NYSE:SPCE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $0.14M misses by $0.3M.
- Forecasted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $(75) to $(85) million.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(65) million, compared to $(60) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net loss of $81 million, compared to a $104 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cash position remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $931 million as of December 31, 2021.