Virgin Galactic GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.04, revenue of $0.14M misses by $0.3M

  • Virgin Galactic press release (NYSE:SPCE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $0.14M misses by $0.3M.
  • Forecasted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $(75) to $(85) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(65) million, compared to $(60) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss of $81 million, compared to a $104 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Cash position remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $931 million as of December 31, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.