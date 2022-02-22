Ocugen slides on proposed public offering of common stock

Feb. 22, 2022 4:09 PM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

American dollar currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • COVID-19 vaccine developer, Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) has lost ~12% in the post-market on Tuesday after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
  • A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock is also under consideration.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald acts as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The net proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and general and administrative expenses, according to the company.
  • The offering is subject to market and other closing conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.
  • The stock offering follows a sharp rise in Ocugen (OCGN) share price after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a major hurdle for the company to conduct a clinical trial for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.