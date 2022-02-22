Ocugen slides on proposed public offering of common stock
Feb. 22, 2022 4:09 PM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- COVID-19 vaccine developer, Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) has lost ~12% in the post-market on Tuesday after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock is also under consideration.
- Cantor Fitzgerald acts as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The net proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and general and administrative expenses, according to the company.
- The offering is subject to market and other closing conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.
- The stock offering follows a sharp rise in Ocugen (OCGN) share price after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a major hurdle for the company to conduct a clinical trial for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate.