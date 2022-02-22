Teladoc Health GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.51, revenue of $554.24M beats by $7.7M

Feb. 22, 2022 4:10 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Teladoc Health press release (NYSE:TDOC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.51.
  • Revenue of $554.24M (+44.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.7M.
  • Shares +10%.
  • Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021, from $1.63 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.40 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • For Q1, the company expects revenue in the range of $565M to $571M vs. consensus of $589.09M and diluted EPS of -$0.60 to -$0.50 vs. consensus of -$0.43.
  • For FY2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $2.55B to $2.65B vs. consensus of $2.57B and diluted EPS of -$1.60 to -$1.40 vs. consensus of -$1.62.
