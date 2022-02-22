Him & Hers Health GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.05, revenue of $84.7M beats by $7.91M

Feb. 22, 2022 4:11 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Him & Hers Health press release (NYSE:HIMS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $84.7M (+104.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.91M.
  • Shares +3.6%.

  • For the first quarter 2022, we expect:

    • Revenue to be in the range of $90 million to $93 million vs. $78.69M consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(12) million to $(10) million.

    For the full year 2022, we expect:

    • Revenue to be in the range of $365 million to $380 million vs. $350.75M consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(30) million to $(20) million.
