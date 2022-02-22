Caesars Entertainment falls after posting Q4 loss

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) traded lower after a mixed Q4 earnings report.

Same-store Adjusted EBITDA was $581M vs. $348M a year ago, although the mark would have been $886M if the Caesars digital segment was excluded. $348 million for the comparable prior-year period. Las Vegas properties generated adjusted EBITDA of $38M vs. $90M a year ago and regional properties churned up adjusted EBITDA of $430M vs. $262M a year ago.

The company noted that Caesars Sportsbook continues to exceed expectations for new customer registrations, deposits and market share, especially in recently launched jurisdiction.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) fell 2.70% in after-hours trading to $74.50 after posting a wider-than-anticipated Q4 loss.