Tether reduces commercial paper holdings by 21% in Q4, nearly doubles T-bill pile

Feb. 22, 2022 4:12 PM ETTether USD (USDT-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

3d render of computer keyboard with Tether button

ayo888/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tether (USDT-USD), the largest stablecoin issuer by total supply, cut its commercial paper holdings by 21% in Q4, and almost doubled its allocation to Treasury bills, according to its latest attestation report.
  • Specifically, Tether (USDT-USD) reduced its assets held in commercial paper - unsecured short-term debt - to $24.2B in December from $30.5B in the period ending September. Note the attestation categorizes commercial paper assets as cash equivalents, and $13.4B of that amount matures within 90 days. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") defines cash equivalents as investments with maturities of three months or less.
  • It also reduced its cash assets to $4.2B in December from $7.2B in the prior period.
  • On the other hand, the company allocated most of its reserves to Treasury bills - liquid short-term government debt - to $34.5B from $19.4B.
  • Previously, (Feb. 15) U.S. Treasury's Nellie Yang says there's a risk that stablecoins are not backed dollar-for-dollar as advertised.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.