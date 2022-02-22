Viper Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.18, revenue of $165.79M beats by $40.02M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:13 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Viper Energy press release (NASDAQ:VNOM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $165.79M (+117.3% Y/Y) beats by $40.02M.
- Initiating average daily production guidance for the first half of 2022 of 17,750 to 18,500 bo/d (29,500 to 30,750 boe/d).
- Initiating FY2022 average production guidance of 17,750 to 19,000 bo/d (29,500 to 31,500 boe/d).
- CEO comment: “Looking ahead to 2022, Viper is uniquely positioned within the industry to be able to capture numerous tailwinds and return substantial amounts of cash back to our unitholders. With zero capital requirements and only limited operating costs, royalty companies will be advantaged in 2022 as we will not face inflationary cost pressures. For Viper specifically, as our defensive hedges placed in 2020 rolled off at the end of 2021, our industry leading cash margins will now be further enhanced by mostly uncapped exposure to strength in commodity prices. Lastly, Viper continues to have unmatched, high confidence visibility into Diamondback’s expected forward plan to support our production profile, with additional upside from third party operated production continuing to exceed our conservative activity and timing assumptions.”