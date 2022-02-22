RingCentral Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.02, revenue of $448M beats by $13.17M

Feb. 22, 2022 4:14 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • RingCentral press release (NYSE:RNG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $448M (+33.7% Y/Y) beats by $13.17M.
  • Shares -4%.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue range of $1.990 to $2.015 billion, representing annual growth of 25% to 26%, vs. consensus of $1.98B
  • Subscriptions revenue range of $1.870 to $1.890 billion, representing annual growth of 26% to 28%.
  • GAAP operating margin range of (21.7%) to (20.3%).
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 10.6%.
  • Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.
  • Non-GAAP EPS range of $1.69 to $1.72 based on 96 to 97 million fully diluted shares, vs. consensus of $1.67
