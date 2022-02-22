Cadence Design Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.04, revenue of $773.03M beats by $15.67M

Feb. 22, 2022 4:14 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Cadence Design Systems press release (NASDAQ:CDNS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $773.03M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $15.67M.
  • Shares +3.5%.
  • 1Q22 Guidance:
  • Total revenue in the range of $850 million to $870 million vs. $769.99M consensus. GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 30 percent to 31 percent and GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.74.
  • Non-GAAP, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 40 percent to 41 percent and EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.04 vs. $0.82 consensus.
  • FY22 Fuidance:
  • Total revenue in the range of $3.32 billion to $3.38 billion vs. $3.24B consensus.
  • On a GAAP basis, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 27.5 percent to 29 percent.
  • GAAP EPS in the range of $2.46 to $2.56.
  • Non-GAAP, operating margin to be in the range of 37.5 percent to 39 percent
  • EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 vs. $3.56 consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.