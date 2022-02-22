Cadence Design Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.04, revenue of $773.03M beats by $15.67M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:14 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cadence Design Systems press release (NASDAQ:CDNS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $773.03M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $15.67M.
- Shares +3.5%.
- 1Q22 Guidance:
- Total revenue in the range of $850 million to $870 million vs. $769.99M consensus. GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 30 percent to 31 percent and GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.74.
- Non-GAAP, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 40 percent to 41 percent and EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.04 vs. $0.82 consensus.
- FY22 Fuidance:
- Total revenue in the range of $3.32 billion to $3.38 billion vs. $3.24B consensus.
- On a GAAP basis, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 27.5 percent to 29 percent.
- GAAP EPS in the range of $2.46 to $2.56.
- Non-GAAP, operating margin to be in the range of 37.5 percent to 39 percent
- EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 vs. $3.56 consensus.