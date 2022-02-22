Palo Alto Networks surges after Q2 results top expectations

Feb. 22, 2022 4:18 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)ZSBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares surged after the cyber security company posted second-quarter results that beat expectations.

For the period ending January 31, 2022, Palo Alto earned an adjusted $1.74 per share on $1.3 billion. A consensus of Wall Street analysts were expecting Palo Alto Networks to earn $1.65 per share on $1.28 billion in sales.

Billings for the period rose 32% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, with remaining performance obligations growing 36% year-over-year to $6.3 billion.

Palo Alto Networks shares rose more than 5% to $500.30 following the release.

For the third-quarter, Palo Alto said revenue would be between $1.345 billion and $1.365 billion, with billings coming in between $1.59 billion and $1.61 billion. It expects non-GAAP earnings to be between $1.65 and $1.68 per share.

For the full-year, Palo Alto Networks said revenue would be between $5.425 billion and $5.475 billion, with billings clocking in between $6.8 billion and $6.85 billion.

Adjusted earnings are expected to be between $7.23 per share and $7.30 per share, with adjusted free cash flow margin between 32% and 33%.

The company is set to hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Wedbush Securities said that Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) would provide "rock solid" results for the cyber security industry.

