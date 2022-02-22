Verisk Analytics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.06, revenue of $766M misses by $3.51M
- Verisk Analytics press release (NASDAQ:VRSK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $766M (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $3.51M.
- The company repurchased $75M shares during the quarter.
- Board of Directors has approved an additional $1B share repurchase authorization.
- Lee Shavel, CFO and group president, said, “Verisk’s demonstrated margin expansion and strong leverage reflects our continued efforts to drive durable, long-term growth and returns for shareholders. We are pleased to be instituting a significant share repurchase program later this year, which is the result of our refocused capital allocation priorities, ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and the expected proceeds from pending divestitures. As I prepare to step into the role of CEO, I look forward to advancing the transformational work of our incredible team to enhance shareholder value and help our customers make better decisions about risk, investments, and operations.”