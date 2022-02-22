outlook for 2022 is strong and our disciplined development plan will build upon our successes from 2021," said Jason Pigott, President and CEO. "We are focused on capital efficient development, generation of Free Cash Flow

and leverage reduction. We expect to achieve our initial leverage target of 1.5x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

in the third quarter of 2022 and to be below 1.0x by the second half of 2023. As we further strengthen our capital structure, we expect to be in a position to return cash to shareholders in early 2023."