Getty Realty announces $225M private placement of senior unsecured notes

Feb. 22, 2022 4:16 PM ETGetty Realty Corp. (GTY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) announced the private placement of $225M of senior unsecured notes, including $100M of notes priced at a fixed rate of 3.45% and maturing Feb. 22, 2032, and $125M of notes priced at a fixed rate of 3.65% and maturing Jan. 20, 2033.
  • The 3.45% notes were funded at closing and proceeds will be used to repay all outstanding amounts on GTY's revolving credit facility and to fund investment activity.
  • The 3.65% notes will be funded on Jan. 20, 2023 and proceeds will be used to prepay in full GTY's $75M 5.35% series B senior unsecured notes due Jun. 2, 2023 and to fund investment activity.
  • “This financing provides us with long-term, fixed-rate debt capital to support our continued growth, and accretively refinance our unsecured notes maturing in June 2023,” said CFO Brian Dickman.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.