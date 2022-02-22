Getty Realty announces $225M private placement of senior unsecured notes
Feb. 22, 2022 4:16 PM ETGetty Realty Corp. (GTY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) announced the private placement of $225M of senior unsecured notes, including $100M of notes priced at a fixed rate of 3.45% and maturing Feb. 22, 2032, and $125M of notes priced at a fixed rate of 3.65% and maturing Jan. 20, 2033.
- The 3.45% notes were funded at closing and proceeds will be used to repay all outstanding amounts on GTY's revolving credit facility and to fund investment activity.
- The 3.65% notes will be funded on Jan. 20, 2023 and proceeds will be used to prepay in full GTY's $75M 5.35% series B senior unsecured notes due Jun. 2, 2023 and to fund investment activity.
- “This financing provides us with long-term, fixed-rate debt capital to support our continued growth, and accretively refinance our unsecured notes maturing in June 2023,” said CFO Brian Dickman.