Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE -6.9%) said its cash position is still strong with $931M in cash held at the end of Q4.

In January, SPCE closed on a convertible debt offering that resulted in $425M in gross proceeds. The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund working capital, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures to accelerate the development of the Delta class spaceship fleet and next generation motherships. Sales for private astronaut were opened at a price point of $450K.

CEO Michael Colglazier said the company remains on track and on schedule to complete its enhancement program and launch commercial service later this year.

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) gained 5.75% in after-hours trading after peeling off 6.90% in the regular session just ahead of the earnings release.