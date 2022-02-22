Apple Hospitality FFO of $0.26 in-line, revenue of $250.59M beats by $7.19M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:20 PM ETApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Apple Hospitality press release (NYSE:APLE): Q4 FFO of $0.26 in-line. GAAP EPS of $0.06 in-line.
- Revenue of $250.59M (+87.0% Y/Y) beats by $7.19M.
- For the company’s portfolio for the fourth quarter 2021, ADR was in line with ADR achieved during the same period of 2019, while occupancy and RevPAR trailed fourth quarter 2019 by only 7% and 8%, respectively. ADR for the Company’s portfolio for the month of December 2021 exceeded December 2019 ADR by approximately 2%, with occupancy and RevPAR for the month of December 2021 trailing December 2019 by approximately 3% and 1%, respectively, the strongest monthly RevPAR performance relative to the same period in 2019 since the onset of the pandemic.
- In light of continued economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the Company has not issued 2022 operational guidance. Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $55M to $65M.