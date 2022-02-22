Teladoc falls 4% after hours despite quarterly earnings beat, bullish 2022 outlook
Feb. 22, 2022 4:23 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares are down 4% in the post market despite posting Q4 2021 results that beat on both the top and bottom lines.
- Revenue of $554.2M was a ~45% increase from the prior year period. Visits increased 41% year over year to 4.4M.
- Net loss narrowed significantly from ~$394M in Q4 2020 to ~11M in Q4 2021. Net loss per basic and diluted share in the quarter was -$0.07, an improvement from -$3.07 in the prior-year period.
- For Q1 2022, Teladoc (TDOC) expects between 4.3M and 4.5M visits.
- Teladoc (TDOC) shares also hit a 52-week low of $63.25 during Tuesday's trading session.
