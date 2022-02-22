MRC Global bags equipment supply contracts from Aker Solutions for Sunrise Wind project
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) said Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) awarded MRC Global Norway contracts to provide the complete scope of valves, instrumentation, piping, tubing and fittings for the Sunrise Wind offshore wind power project east of Long Island’s Montauk Point in New York state.
- The project will be the largest offshore wind farm by power generation capacity in the state of New York. The 924 MW project will be sufficient to power nearly 600K homes.
- AKRTF is responsible for the offshore converter platform, consisting of a steel jacket substructure and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment.
- MRC will supply (among other products) ~1K check, control, relief and other valves to the project as well as over 20.6K ft. of piping and tubing.
- Sunrise Wind, a joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource, is expected to be fully operational in 2025.