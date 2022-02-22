American Campus Communities FFO of $0.75 beats by $0.04, revenue of $272.29M beats by $21.83M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:24 PM ETAmerican Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- American Campus Communities press release (NYSE:ACC): Q4 FFO of $0.75 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $272.29M (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $21.83M.
- FY 2022 FFO expected to be in the range of $2.46 to $2.56 per fully diluted share and FFOM to be in the range of $2.39 to $2.49 per fully diluted share.
- Additionally, management anticipates that first quarter 2022 FFO will be in the range of $0.73 to $0.74 per fully diluted share and FFOM will be in the range of $0.69 to $0.71 per fully diluted share.