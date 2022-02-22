Sprout Social Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $53.27M beats by $1.99M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:27 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sprout Social press release (NASDAQ:SPT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $53.27M (+42.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.99M.
- The company grew number of customers to 31,762 as of December 31, 2021, up 19% Y/Y, grew number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR to 4,917 customers as of December 31, 2021, up 56% Y/Y, grew number of customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR to 610 customers as of December 31, 2021, up 91% Y/Y.
- Dollar-based net retention rate was 112% in 2021, compared with 110% in 2020.
- Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $56.1M and $56.2M, or growth of 38% Y/Y vs. consensus of $54.43M; Non-GAAP operating loss between $2.2M and $1.8M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.05 and -$0.04 based on approximately 54.2M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
- FY2022 outlook: Total revenue between $249M and $250M, or growth of 33% Y/Y vs. consensus of $243.99M; Non-GAAP operating loss between $7.4M and $6M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.14 and -$0.13 based on approximately 54.5M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.15.