Concierge Technologies files for $8M IPO on NYSE; changing name to Marygold Companies

Feb. 22, 2022 4:31 PM ETThe Marygold Companies (MGLD)CNCGBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Vat Text Written On Wooden Blocks With Stacked Coins

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Concierge Technologies (OTCPK:CNCG), which is changing its name to The Marygold Companies, has filed to uplist its stock to NYSE and raise $8M through a public offering.
  • The company said it plans to offer 2.4M shares at an assumed price of $3.35 per share. Underwriters will be granted at 45-day option to sell up to 360K additional shares at the public price to cover any overallotments.
  • Concierge’s stock currently trades over-the-counter and closed on Friday at $3.20 per share, giving it a market capitalization of approximately $120M. The company has applied to list on NYSE under the symbol MGLD. Maxim is serving as sole bookrunner on the deal.
  • Concierge added that it may effect a reverse stock split in the range of 1-for-1.5 to 1-for-2.75 in order to comply with NYSE’s listing requirements.
  • Concierge operates several wholly owned subsidiaries engaged in a wide variety of businesses, including investment fund group Wainwright Holdings, New Zealand-based food distributor Gourmet Foods, security alarm provider Brigadier Security Systems, and hair and skin products maker Kahnalytics.
  • The company also recently established Marygold & Co., a development stage fintech based in the US. A UK holding company called Marygold UK will focus acquisitions to be made in that country.
  • Concierge Technologies had consolidated revenue of $40M for the year ended June 30, 2021, according to its filing.
  • For a more in-depth look at Marygold, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Marygold Companies Targets $8M U.S. IPO.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.