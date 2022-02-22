Concierge Technologies files for $8M IPO on NYSE; changing name to Marygold Companies
- Concierge Technologies (OTCPK:CNCG), which is changing its name to The Marygold Companies, has filed to uplist its stock to NYSE and raise $8M through a public offering.
- The company said it plans to offer 2.4M shares at an assumed price of $3.35 per share. Underwriters will be granted at 45-day option to sell up to 360K additional shares at the public price to cover any overallotments.
- Concierge’s stock currently trades over-the-counter and closed on Friday at $3.20 per share, giving it a market capitalization of approximately $120M. The company has applied to list on NYSE under the symbol MGLD. Maxim is serving as sole bookrunner on the deal.
- Concierge added that it may effect a reverse stock split in the range of 1-for-1.5 to 1-for-2.75 in order to comply with NYSE’s listing requirements.
- Concierge operates several wholly owned subsidiaries engaged in a wide variety of businesses, including investment fund group Wainwright Holdings, New Zealand-based food distributor Gourmet Foods, security alarm provider Brigadier Security Systems, and hair and skin products maker Kahnalytics.
- The company also recently established Marygold & Co., a development stage fintech based in the US. A UK holding company called Marygold UK will focus acquisitions to be made in that country.
- Concierge Technologies had consolidated revenue of $40M for the year ended June 30, 2021, according to its filing.
