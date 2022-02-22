workiva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.78M beats by $3.68M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:32 PM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $120.78M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M.
- Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $127M and $128M vs. consensus of $125.75M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.16 and -$0.14 based on approximately 52.6M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
- FY2022 outlook: Total revenue between $532M and $534M vs. consensus of $531.41M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.80 and -$0.76 based on approximately 53M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.16.