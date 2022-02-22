Toll Brothers GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.79B in-line

Feb. 22, 2022 4:33 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Toll Brothers press release (NYSE:TOL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.79B (+14.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Net signed contract value was $3.0 billion, up 19% compared to FY 2021’s first quarter; contracted homes were 2,929, up 2%.
  • Backlog value was $10.8 billion at first quarter end, up 45% compared to FY 2021’s first quarter; homes in backlog were 11,302, up 27%.
  • Home sales gross margin was 23.6%, compared to FY 2021’s first quarter home sales gross margin of 20.5%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.