Toll Brothers GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.79B in-line
Feb. 22, 2022 4:33 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers press release (NYSE:TOL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.79B (+14.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- Net signed contract value was $3.0 billion, up 19% compared to FY 2021’s first quarter; contracted homes were 2,929, up 2%.
- Backlog value was $10.8 billion at first quarter end, up 45% compared to FY 2021’s first quarter; homes in backlog were 11,302, up 27%.
- Home sales gross margin was 23.6%, compared to FY 2021’s first quarter home sales gross margin of 20.5%.