Hercules Capital wraps up 2021 with record Q4 commitments, fundings

Feb. 22, 2022 4:34 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Businessman analyse investment marketing data.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) finished 2021 with record Q4 debt and equity commitments and funding.
  • HTGC stock is rising 1.2% in afterhours trading.
  • Net asset value was $11.22 per share in Q4, down from $11.26 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 interest income of $64.96M slid from $68.24M in the same year-ago period.
  • Q4 fee income of $7.50M vs. $7.08M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 net operating expenses were $32.11M compared with $33.17M in Q4 of last year.
  • Debt investment portfolio ending balance at cost was $2.21B in the fourth quarter, down from $2.26B in the previous quarter.
  • Conference call starts at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • "While 2021 may have been an unprecedented year, we believe we are entering 2022 in as strong a position as possible in terms of our liquidity, our conservative leverage and world-class investment team," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Scott Bluestein.
  • Earlier, Hercules Capital declared a $0.33 per share dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.