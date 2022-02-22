Hercules Capital wraps up 2021 with record Q4 commitments, fundings
Feb. 22, 2022
- Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) finished 2021 with record Q4 debt and equity commitments and funding.
- HTGC stock is rising 1.2% in afterhours trading.
- Net asset value was $11.22 per share in Q4, down from $11.26 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 interest income of $64.96M slid from $68.24M in the same year-ago period.
- Q4 fee income of $7.50M vs. $7.08M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net operating expenses were $32.11M compared with $33.17M in Q4 of last year.
- Debt investment portfolio ending balance at cost was $2.21B in the fourth quarter, down from $2.26B in the previous quarter.
- Conference call starts at 5:00 p.m. ET.
- "While 2021 may have been an unprecedented year, we believe we are entering 2022 in as strong a position as possible in terms of our liquidity, our conservative leverage and world-class investment team," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Scott Bluestein.
- Earlier, Hercules Capital declared a $0.33 per share dividend.