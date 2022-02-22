The clinical stage pharmaceutical company, Marinus Pharma (NASDAQ:MRNS) has lost ~18% in the post market Tuesday after Radnor, Pennsylvania-based firm announced delays to several clinical studies citing the impact of COVID-19 and Omicron variant of the virus.

In addition to Omicron impact, an interruption of clinical supply material has prompted Marinus (MRNS) to push back the timeline for completion of late-stage RAISE trial to H2 2023.

In the double-blind placebo-controlled study, the company was evaluating IV ganaxolone for the treatment of status epilepticus. Marinus (MRNS) anticipates resupply of clinical trial material to take place by the end of Q2 2022.

The supply issue has affected only the IV formulation of ganaxolone, and there is no impact on its oral suspension formulation which is currently under the U.S. regulatory review for a type of seizures linked to a rare genetic epilepsy.

Citing COVID-19 and most recently Omicron, the company reported a slower than expected enrollment in intensive care units where the study is ongoing. Currently 48 trial sites are activated and plans are underway to add further sites and for a potential expansion into Canada. The topline data readout of the RAISE trial is expected in H2 2023.

The company also announced six-month initiation delays for two other trials: Phase 2 RESET trial of adjuvant use of ganaxolone in established status epilepticus and the Phase 3 RAISE II trial (for European registration) in status epilepticus.

Previously, the company expected to begin enrollment in RAISE II trial and RESET trial in H1 2022 and Q1 2022, respectively. In addition, the data from Phase 3 RAISE trial was expected in H2 2022.