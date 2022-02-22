CoStar Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.06, revenue of $506.79M beats by $5.55M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:40 PM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CoStar Group press release (NASDAQ:CSGP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $506.79M (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $5.55M.
- CEO comment: "With an addressable market almost three times the size of our existing business, we believe that the residential property opportunity has the potential to add billions in revenue to CoStar Group over the medium to long term. In order to take advantage of this significant growth opportunity, we plan to increase the level of investment in residential products, content, sales and marketing in 2022.”
- For Q1, the company expects Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $0.27 to $0.28 vs. consensus of $0.32 and for FY2022 in the range of $0.95 to $1.02 vs. consensus of $1.35.