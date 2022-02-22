Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has climbed 7.3% higher in early after-hours action following its fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues that were expected to drop instead rose thanks to its earth imaging operations.

Revenues overall ticked up fractionally, to $468 million.

The company swung to net income from continuing operations of $71 million, vs. a prior-year loss of $52 million, driven by a $49 million reversal of an orbital receivables allowance, as well as a decrease in Space Infrastructure costs.

EBITDA was $112 million with a margin of 23.9%, vs. a year-ago $95 million and margin of 20.3%.

Backlog decreased, meanwhile, to $1.893 billion at year-end from a prior-year $1.904 billion. Unfunded contract options were $650 million.

"We generated cash flow growth in 2021 versus a year ago on better operating cash flow performance and lower capital expenditures," says Chief Financial Officer Biggs Porter. "I am pleased with the full-year financial performance across the organization, particularly the Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion we saw in both Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure driven by mix and solid execution."

Revenue by segment: Earth Intelligence, $289 million (up 12%); Space Infrastructure, $199 million (down 11.2%).

Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Earth Intelligence, $130 million (up 22.6%); Space infrastructure, $17 million (up 30.8%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.