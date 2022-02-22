Vishay Intertechnology CEO Gerald Paul to retire
Feb. 22, 2022 4:45 PM ETVishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) said Gerald Paul will retire as president and CEO and as a member of the board on Dec. 31, 2022.
- Joel Smejkal, executive VP, corporate business development, has been appointed to succeed Paul as president and CEO.
- VSH also intends to appoint Smejkal to the board, effective upon Paul’s retirement.
- In addition, VSH appointed Jeff Webster, executive VP, business head passive components, to the newly created role of COO.
- Both Smejkal and Webster will assume their new roles on Jan. 1, 2023.
- In anticipation of Paul’s eventual retirement, the board’s independent Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has been engaged in succession planning for some time.
- Both Smejkal and Webster are veteran executives at VSH who were promoted to their current positions in 2020.