Vishay Intertechnology CEO Gerald Paul to retire

  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) said Gerald Paul will retire as president and CEO and as a member of the board on Dec. 31, 2022.
  • Joel Smejkal, executive VP, corporate business development, has been appointed to succeed Paul as president and CEO.
  • VSH also intends to appoint Smejkal to the board, effective upon Paul’s retirement.
  • In addition, VSH appointed Jeff Webster, executive VP, business head passive components, to the newly created role of COO.
  • Both Smejkal and Webster will assume their new roles on Jan. 1, 2023.
  • In anticipation of Paul’s eventual retirement, the board’s independent Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has been engaged in succession planning for some time.
  • Both Smejkal and Webster are veteran executives at VSH who were promoted to their current positions in 2020.
