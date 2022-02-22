Exact Sciences cuts quarterly loss 47%, but still misses on bottom line consensus

Feb. 22, 2022 5:13 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • A 47% year-over-year narrowing in its net loss still wasn't enough for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to beat bottom-line consensus for Q4 2021.
  • Net loss in the quarter was ~$220.6M, compared to ~$418.3M in the prior-year period. Basic and diluted net earnings per share in Q4 2021 was -$1.28 compared to -$2.67 in Q4 2020.
  • Screening revenue, which includes revenue from the company's Cologuard at-home colon cancer screening test, was $277.7M, an 11% increase from the prior-year period.
  • Revenue in the precision oncology segment, which includes Oncotype breast, colon and prostate cancer tests to aid in treatment decisions, increased 27% year over year to $149M.
