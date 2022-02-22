EPR Properties stock gains after issuing strong 2022 guidance

  • EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) stock rises 3.9% in after-hours trading after its guidance for 2022 assumes a return to investment spending growth following actions it took in Q4 2021 to enhance its balance sheet.
  • The REIT that focuses on entertainment properties such as movie theaters introduced 2022 FFO as adjusted guidance of $4.30-$4.50 per share, up from the $3.09 that it reported for all of 2021.
  • The guidance assumes investment spending of $500M-$700M.
  • Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $1.11 topped the $0.96 consensus and increased from $0.86 in Q3 and $0.23 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 total revenue of $154.9M exceeded the consensus estimate of $140.4M and rose from $139.6M in Q3 and $93.4M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 cash collections from customers of ~97% of contractual cash revenue was at the high end of its expectations, up from ~90% in Q3.
  • During the quarter, EPR Properties (EPR) also collected deferred rent an interest from accrual basis tenants and borrowers that reduced receivables by $10.2M and collected deferred rent and interest from cash basis customers totaling $1.0M which was booked as additional revenue.
  • The company also collected $1.5M from a borrower bringing the total principal repayment from this borrower to $8.4M through Dec. 31, 2021, all of which had been previously reserved by the company. As a result, EPR (EPR) recognized a benefit to loan loss reserves of $1.5M related to this borrower during Q4 2021.
  • Conference call on Feb. 23 at 8:30 AM ET.
