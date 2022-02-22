Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Bunge (NYSE:BG) say they signed a definitive agreement to create their previously announced joint venture, aimed at creating renewable feedstocks leveraging Bunge's expertise in oilseed processing and farmer relationships and Chevron's expertise in fuels manufacturing and marketing.

Bunge plans to contribute its soybean processing plants in Destrehan, La., and Cairo, Ill., to the joint venture, while Chevron chips in $600M; plans include approximately doubling the combined capacity of the facilities from 7K tons/day by year-end 2024.

Bunge will operate the facilities, while Chevron will have purchase rights for the oil to use as a renewable feedstock to manufacture transportation fuels with lower lifecycle carbon intensity.

Chevron says securing a predictable supply of renewable feedstocks via the partnership with Bunge is the first step toward creating the capacity to produce 100K bbl/day of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

