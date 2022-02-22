Matterport, UiPath lead day of losses for software stocks as Ukraine crisis grows
- Software application and infrastructure companies were among those in the tech sector that took it on the chin, Tuesday, as the day's market session was colored by ongoing concerns over the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
- Notable losses came from UiPath (NYSE:PATH), which fell 9.4% on the day; Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), down by 6.7%; Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB), off by almost 6% by the closing bell; Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ), which gave up more than 7% and SquareSpace (NYSE:SQSP), which started the week off with a 5% loss.
- Larger, bellwether software companies also had it rough, with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) off by almost 1%, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) slipping by 0.6%, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) each shedding 1% and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closing just below its breakeven point.
- All the major stock market gauges closed in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) falling by 1.4%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) giving up 1.2%, and the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) ending the day down by 1%.
- Security software and technology company Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) fell by 1.4%, but set itself up for a potentially strong session on Wednesday after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.