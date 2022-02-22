Gladstone Land Q4 beat helped by strong cash flows, revenues
Feb. 22, 2022 4:52 PM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) fourth-quarter results came in above the consensus, and highlighted strong cash flows from operations.
- LAND stock inches higher by 0.3% in afterhours trading Tuesday.
- Q4 operating revenues were $22.8M, up from $19.59M in the previous quarter.
- Q4 cash flows from operations of $12.02M jumped from $3.39M in the third quarter.
- Net investments in real estate were $1.32B in Q4, compared with $1.17B in Q3.
- Occupancy rate was unchanged at 100.0% in Q4.
- Net asset value per share was $14.31 in Q4, up from $13.80 in the previous period.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Gladstone Land FFO of $0.20 topped the $0.18 consensus and rose from $0.17 in the prior quarter.