Gladstone Land Q4 beat helped by strong cash flows, revenues

Feb. 22, 2022 4:52 PM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Classic Red Barn in a Corn Field

James Pintar/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) fourth-quarter results came in above the consensus, and highlighted strong cash flows from operations.
  • LAND stock inches higher by 0.3% in afterhours trading Tuesday.
  • Q4 operating revenues were $22.8M, up from $19.59M in the previous quarter.
  • Q4 cash flows from operations of $12.02M jumped from $3.39M in the third quarter.
  • Net investments in real estate were $1.32B in Q4, compared with $1.17B in Q3.
  • Occupancy rate was unchanged at 100.0% in Q4.
  • Net asset value per share was $14.31 in Q4, up from $13.80 in the previous period.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Gladstone Land FFO of $0.20 topped the $0.18 consensus and rose from $0.17 in the prior quarter.
