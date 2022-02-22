Intercontinental Exchange announces strategic investment in tZERO
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announced a strategic investment in tZERO, a trading platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
- In connection with the investment, David Goone - ICE’s chief strategy officer - will join tZERO as its next CEO and will serve on tZERO’s board.
- Goone, who joined ICE in 2001, will continue to serve ICE in a consulting capacity.
- Terms of ICE’s investment, which will make ICE a significant minority shareholder in tZERO, are not being disclosed.
- The financial impact of the transaction will not be material to ICE or impact ICE’s capital return plans.
- Other participants in tZERO’s fundraising round include Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), an original investor in tZERO, and Medici Ventures, a blockchain-focused fund, among others.