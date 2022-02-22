RingCentral ticks up on revenue beat, strong guidance

Feb. 22, 2022 5:01 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Hand of man using ip phone with flying icon of voip services and people connection, voip and telecommunication concept

Yanawut/iStock via Getty Images

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) has turned modestly higher after hours, up 0.4%, following a fourth quarter where it topped consensus expectations on top and bottom lines and guided to the high side for fiscal 2022.

Revenue grew nearly 34% to $448 million, with subscriptions growing even faster: up 37%, to $420 million.

“Fourth quarter results were outstanding, driven by continued momentum with upmarket customers and ramping contributions from our key partners,” says founder/CEO Vlad Shmunis.

Operating loss widened, however, to $103 million from a year-ago loss of $29 million, which the company blames on higher share-based compensation, amortization, and "acquisition-related and other matters." On a non-GAAP basis, operating income rose to $47 million from $34 million.

Non-GAAP net income, meanwhile, also rose, to $0.39 from $0.29.

On the recurring revenue front, Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions rose 39% to $1.8 billion; RingCentral Office ARR rose 41%%, to $1.7 billion, and mid-market/enterprise ARR rose 52%, to $1.1 billion.

Cash and equivalents were $267 million, down from $345 million at the end of the third-quarter (due to a cash outflow from its strategic Mitel deal).

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

