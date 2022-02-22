The shares of telehealth provider, Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) have climbed ~13% in the post-market on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 and set its revenue guidance ahead of Street forecasts.

Quarterly revenue jumped ~104% YoY to $84.7M expanding the full-year revenue to $271.9M, which implies ~83% YoY growth from the previous year.

Q4 2021 ending member subscriptions reached 609K with a rise of ~95% YoY. However, quarterly net loss rose six times to $31.2M as gross margin dropped to ~73% from 77% in Q4 2020. Meanwhile, the cash and equivalents rose ~163% YoY to $71.8M at the year-end.

“We finished our first year as a public company with our best quarter yet, once again surpassing revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expectations that we set entering the year, while maintaining an efficient capital allocation philosophy,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dudum remarked.

Hims & Hers (HIMS) expects $90M – $93M in revenue and ($12) – ($10) adj. EBITDA for the current quarter. 2022 projections for revenue and adj. EBITDA stand at $365M – $380M and ($30) – ($20), respectively.

Currently, Wall Street forecasts the company to report ~$78.7M and $350.8M revenue for Q1 and full-year 2022, respectively.