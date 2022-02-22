Cerner Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.45B misses by $40M

Feb. 22, 2022 5:02 PM ETCerner Corporation (CERN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Cerner press release (NASDAQ:CERN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.45B (+3.6% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • “While revenue in the fourth quarter was slightly below expectations primarily due to a COVID-related project delay and lower technology resale, we had a solid fourth quarter driven by a sharper focus on our core business and better operational execution,” said David Feinberg, M.D., president and CEO. “Cerner has been a trusted partner to healthcare organizations for over four decades, and our clients, caregivers and associates are energized by our focus on making the EHR more useful, usable and reliable. I’m also excited by how the pending acquisition by Oracle can accelerate our development work to help make care more proactive, accessible, equitable and dignified."
