Mosaic Non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 misses by $0.03, revenue of $3.84B misses by $90M

Feb. 22, 2022 5:02 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Mosaic press release (NYSE:MOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $3.84B (+56.1% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
  • Shares -5% AH.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Mosaic anticipates returning the majority of free cash flow to shareholders in 2022. The company believes up to 75% of free cash flow* will be distributed to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.
  • The Mosaic Board of Directors has also approved a regular dividend target increase to $0.60 per share annually from $0.45, beginning with the second quarter payment.
  • Total capital expenditures in 2022 are expected to be $1.1 billion, down from $1.3 billion in 2021.
