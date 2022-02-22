Eros STX Global gets extension to file annual report
Feb. 22, 2022 5:03 PM ETESGCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) said the NYSE granted it an extension through May 31 to complete and file with the SEC its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and any subsequent delayed filings.
- The NYSE notified that it will closely monitor ESGC's progress with the interim milestones it previously submitted to the NYSE.
- Failure to achieve these interim milestones could result in an accelerated trading suspension prior to May 31.
- The NYSE separately notified ESGC that it regained compliance with the minimum trading price requirement as of Feb. 21.