General Electric's (NYSE:GE) CFM International joint venture with Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY) was chosen to adapt an engine to use hydrogen as fuel on an Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) test project.

Airbus said it hopes to test a hydrogen-powered engine on a modified A380 jumbo jet by 2026, with the aim of bringing lower-emission fuels to commercial air travel; the adapted jet would keep its four conventional engines and have the experimental one mounted on the rear fuselage.

The planemaker said it chose its A380, the world's largest passenger jet, for the program because it had room to store the liquid hydrogen tanks and other equipment.

Airbus has aggressively pursued hydrogen and said it is working on a passenger aircraft powered by the fuel that it expects will enter service in 2035; rival Boeing has focused on more sustainable aviation fuels.