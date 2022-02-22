Public Storage 2022 guidance exceeds consensus after Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 22, 2022 5:06 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock jumps 4.3% in after-hours trading after the self-storage REIT issued guidance for 2022 core FFO per share of $14.75-$15.65, topping the average analyst estimate of $14.51.
- Guidance assumes same-store net operating income (NOI) growth of 13.4%-18.0%, same-store revenue growth of 12%-15%, and $1.0B in acquisitions.
- Q4 core FFO allocable to common shareholders of $3.54 per share topped the $3.45 consensus and climbed from $3.42 in Q3 and $2.93 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 same-store direct net operating income increase 12.2% Y/Y, resulting from a 13.7% increase in same-store revenue.
- Same-store direct NOI margin of 79.9% rose from 79.1% in Q3.
- Q4 total revenue of $924.7M surpassed the $916.7M consensus and grew from $716.1M in Q3 and $748.5M in the year-ago quarter.
- "Our momentum continues with customers enjoying end-to-end digital experience options, high-growth properties in our non-same store pool comprising 25% of the portfolio, and broad opportunity for continued growth across our acquisition, development, redevelopment, and third-party management platforms," said President and CEO Joe Russell.
- Conference call on Feb. 23 at 12:00 PM ET.
