Apple Hospitality Q4 results reflect improving occupancy rate, RevPAR
Feb. 22, 2022 5:14 PM ETApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) fourth-quarter results Tuesday reflected an improving occupancy rate and strengthened revenues.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $73.38M in Q4 surged from $16.19M in the same period a year ago.
- Average daily rate increased to $131.04 in Q4 vs. $97.87 in Q4 2020.
- Occupancy rate of 67.5% in Q4 compared with 46.5% in Q4 of last year.
- Revenue per available room was $88.43 in the fourth quarter, up from $45.46 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 hotel operating expense of $149.07M jumped from $91.43M in Q4 2020.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Apple Hospitality did not issue 2022 guidance amid continued economic uncertainty.