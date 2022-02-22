Apple Hospitality Q4 results reflect improving occupancy rate, RevPAR

  • Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) fourth-quarter results Tuesday reflected an improving occupancy rate and strengthened revenues.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $73.38M in Q4 surged from $16.19M in the same period a year ago.
  • Average daily rate increased to $131.04 in Q4 vs. $97.87 in Q4 2020.
  • Occupancy rate of 67.5% in Q4 compared with 46.5% in Q4 of last year.
  • Revenue per available room was $88.43 in the fourth quarter, up from $45.46 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 hotel operating expense of $149.07M jumped from $91.43M in Q4 2020.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Apple Hospitality did not issue 2022 guidance amid continued economic uncertainty.
