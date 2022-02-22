Activision postponing 2023 'Call of Duty' release
- Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) will postpone next year's annual release of Call of Duty - the perennial best-seller that gets an updated version every holiday season, Bloomberg reports.
- The company has released a game in the lucrative series annually each year since 2005.
- A new CoD is still set to be released this fall, but the move means that 2023 will be the first time in nearly 20 years that the franchise will skip a release.
- The decision comes as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) prepares its takeover of the videogame publishing giant - and is likely to give a fresh look at the annual development schedule.
- The most recent version, Call of Duty: Vanguard, was 2021's best-selling game. The No. 2 on that list? The prior year's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.