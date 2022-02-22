Paramount announces retail lease with Din Tai Fung for restaurant at 1633 Broadway

Feb. 22, 2022 5:14 PM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) said Din Tai Fung signed a 15-year lease covering ~26.4K sq. ft. for its Michelin Star rated restaurant at 1633 Broadway, PGRE's 48-story trophy office tower in Midtown Manhattan.
  • Din Tai Fung will occupy the retail space beneath the glass entry cube in the public plaza at the base of 1633 Broadway.
  • The restaurant, currently being designed by David Rockwell and his architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, is slated to open in 2023.
  • PGRE also posted Q4 results that beat Street estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.