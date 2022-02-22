Paramount announces retail lease with Din Tai Fung for restaurant at 1633 Broadway
Feb. 22, 2022 5:14 PM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) said Din Tai Fung signed a 15-year lease covering ~26.4K sq. ft. for its Michelin Star rated restaurant at 1633 Broadway, PGRE's 48-story trophy office tower in Midtown Manhattan.
- Din Tai Fung will occupy the retail space beneath the glass entry cube in the public plaza at the base of 1633 Broadway.
- The restaurant, currently being designed by David Rockwell and his architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, is slated to open in 2023.
- PGRE also posted Q4 results that beat Street estimates.