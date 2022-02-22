Toll Brothers Q1 home sales revenue falls from Q1 amid supply chain, labor issues

Feb. 22, 2022 5:27 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Toll Brothers Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) fiscal Q1 home sales revenue of $1.7B declined from $2.95B in the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2021.
  • "Ongoing supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and municipal delays remain a challenge. In our first quarter, these issues were exacerbated as the Omicron wave peaked in January, resulting in fewer deliveries than expected," said Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr.
  • Still, the company reaffirmed its full year projections for 20% growth in homes sales revenue, an adjusted gross margin of ~27.5% and a return on beginning equity of ~23%. In addition, Toll (TOL) expects to increase its community count by 10% this fiscal year from the 340 communities it operated at the end of FY2021.
  • Toll Brothers (TOL) stock is rising 0.4% in after-hours trading.
  • The homebuilder delivered 1,929 homes in the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2022 vs. 3,341 homes in the prior quarter.
  • Net signed contract value of $3.0B, about the same as in Q4. Contracted homes were 2,929 vs. 2,957 in the prior quarter.
  • Q1 adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 25.6% vs. 25.9% in Q4 2021.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenue was 13.4%, up from 8.8% in the previous quarter.
  • Conference call on Feb. 23 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Toll Brothers (TOL) GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.79B in-line
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.