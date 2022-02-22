Toll Brothers Q1 home sales revenue falls from Q1 amid supply chain, labor issues
Feb. 22, 2022 5:27 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) fiscal Q1 home sales revenue of $1.7B declined from $2.95B in the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2021.
- "Ongoing supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and municipal delays remain a challenge. In our first quarter, these issues were exacerbated as the Omicron wave peaked in January, resulting in fewer deliveries than expected," said Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr.
- Still, the company reaffirmed its full year projections for 20% growth in homes sales revenue, an adjusted gross margin of ~27.5% and a return on beginning equity of ~23%. In addition, Toll (TOL) expects to increase its community count by 10% this fiscal year from the 340 communities it operated at the end of FY2021.
- Toll Brothers (TOL) stock is rising 0.4% in after-hours trading.
- The homebuilder delivered 1,929 homes in the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2022 vs. 3,341 homes in the prior quarter.
- Net signed contract value of $3.0B, about the same as in Q4. Contracted homes were 2,929 vs. 2,957 in the prior quarter.
- Q1 adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 25.6% vs. 25.9% in Q4 2021.
- SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenue was 13.4%, up from 8.8% in the previous quarter.
- Conference call on Feb. 23 at 8:30 AM ET.
- Earlier, Toll Brothers (TOL) GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.79B in-line