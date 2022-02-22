Matador Q4 results - strong earnings, 2022 guide sees higher capex and production

Matador (NYSE:MTDR) reported earnings after the close, posting strong earnings and dialing up capital spending to drive production growth in 2022, at the expense of shareholder returns:

Earnings - the Company posted $1.26 in adjusted EPS versus Bloomberg consensus estimates of $1.08, and delivered free cash flow of $119m (~2.3% of current market cap).

Production - the Company broke from peers, guiding 2022 production to 102kboe/d (midpoint) versus Q4 results at 87kboe/d, a 17% sequential increase.

Capex - to drive production growth, the Company will spend $675m on capex in 2022 (midpoint), a ~32% increase year on year.

Shareholders - Management announced a 5c quarterly dividend, or less than 1% forward yield.

Matador (MTDR) is breaking from industry in 2022 to follow the shale play book of years past. Accelerating growth, while allocating the lion's share of cash flow to production growth rather than shareholder returns. So far this earnings season, peers have been rewarded for doing the opposite, so it will be interesting to see how Matador trades tomorrow, on the back of solid Q4 results.